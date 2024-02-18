A 19-year-old female student was allegedly raped by three minors on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the grassy area near Rizal Central School in Purok Pakpaklawin, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

According to the police report, the victim was hesitant to report her sexual assault due to fear of the suspects, but she eventually revealed it after school officials approached her and her parents.

After reporting to authorities, a medical examination was conducted on the victim, with the result suggesting reasonable grounds for rape.

One of the suspects, 16, was immediately taken into custody by the Rizal police through an inquest proceeding, while the other minor suspects, aged 13 and 12, were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.