Team Robotics from the Roxas National Comprehensive High School (RNCHS) has won a silver medal for their invention “Automatic Watering System in Vertical Organic Farming” at the 7th World Young Inventors Exhibition 2023 held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in Malaysia.

The event was held from May 10 to 12, and featured innovative young inventors from around the world, the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan on Sunday night.

The Team Robotics RNCHSians, comprised of Vince C. Martinez, Kriezel Angelic D. Verdin, Oliver S. Espinosa, Althea Stephanie P. Morales, and Isaiah N. Jimenez, showcased their invention to the judges and attendees.

Their coaches, Honneylley E. Balo and Asael Y. Palermo, provided them with the guidance and support they needed to succeed. Their school head is Felomina V. Alanis.

The 7th World Young Inventors Exhibition 2023 is an international event that provides a platform for young innovators and inventors to showcase their talents and inventions. The event, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, brings together young inventors from around the world to showcase their projects and compete for awards.

The event encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship among young people, and it provides an opportunity for them to learn from each other and gain international exposure.

It aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

