A 14-year-old high school student drowned while swimming with a classmate at Dalimatan Beach, Brgy. Villa Libertad in El Nido on Monday afternoon.

Marlyn Rayco and her friend reportedly went to the beach for an afternoon swim with their families, but it turned tragic when they were unable to stay afloat and swim to shore after being dragged by strong currents and waves.

El Nido Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Raymond Osorio, whose team responded to calls reporting about the distressed swimmers, said that Rayco’s body was recovered approximately 100 meters from the shore.

“Family day kasi nila, andoon din yong mga magulang nila. Nagkayayaan sigurong maligo, medyo malakas ang alon at current—yong isa yong nakaligtas, yong isa naman ay hindi pinalad,” Osorio said.

She was found at 5 p.m. by MDRRMO staff Jomarie Monterde, according to him.

Osorio said the rescue received assistance from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Ayala security staff, barangay officials, and tourists who were present.

