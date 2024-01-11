An 11-year-old Grade IV student was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after being struck by a Toyota Fortuner driven by a 34-year-old Canadian national yesterday on the national highway in Barangay Sandoval, Roxas town.

A police report shared by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the minor was hit at around 3:30 p.m. on January 10, by the Canadian it did not name.

The investigation revealed that the foreigner was traveling from El Nido to Puerto Princesa City on the national highway when the minor suddenly crossed, resulting in the accident.

The victim reportedly suffered severe head injuries and was immediately taken to Roxas Medicare Hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival.