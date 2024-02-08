Barangay San Pedro’s local council recognized Gerald James Hernandez, a junior high school student, during Tuesday’s regular session, to commend him for the voluntary turnover of three live juvenile Palawan sea otters, locally known as dungon, to the barangay council earlier on January 14.

Gerald James found the otters crossing Socrates Road at 2 a.m. and turned them over to the Council, whose members then promptly handed over the animals to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on January 15.

“James, maraming salamat sa iyong initiative. Actually, bihira yung ganitong pangyayari sa Barangay San Pedro,” noted Barangay Captain Francisco Gabuco, who personally handed Gerald James and his mother a letter of gratitude signed by the members of the council.

The dungon, also known as Asian small-clawed otters is listed as a “critically endangered” species under PCSD Resolution 23-967 and “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

In a Facebook post on January 22, the PCSDS said that the three juvenile otters were successfully reunited with their family in the wild, as they were released after a few days of observation by their veterinarian.