A 20-year-old student in Quezon municipality, located in southern Palawan, has been arrested in a joint buy-bust operation on charges of violating the anti-illegal drugs law.

The provincial police office reported that Reevan Villareal was arrested at 11:50 in the morning on June 20 in Barangay Isugod, following an undercover agent’s purchase of a sachet containing suspected dried marijuana leaves. The seized sachet had an estimated weight of 10.5 grams and a street value of P500.

In addition to the item purchased, the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) reported that a joint operation involving the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) resulted in the seizure of 45.5 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves from the suspect’s possession. The confiscated marijuana is valued at approximately P2,500.

Overall, the total estimated weight of the seized marijuana amounts to 56 grams, with an estimated street value of P3,000.

Both the arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence are currently in the custody of the Quezon MPS, awaiting proper disposition.