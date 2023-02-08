Leaders of the Malaysian state of Sabah met with provincial government officials yesterday to revisit and strengthen their partnership under the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

Cooperation on connectivity, commerce, and tourism comprised the majority of the meeting’s agenda.

Dr. Roland Chia Ming Shen, political secretary to the chief minister of Sabah, emphasized the longstanding relationship between the territories under the BIMP- EAGA.

“I believe in all forms of trajection, in all forms of economic activities, we always work on trust and relationships. There’s a lot of strong friendship between Palawan and BIMP-EAGA, so there’s already a foundation set upon,” he said.

A stronger trade of local products between Sabah and Palawan are also being explored.

Aside from Dr. Chia Ming Shen, also present in the meeting were Sabah BIMP-EAGA Business Council Deputy Chairman Datuk James Lim, Sabah Institute of Art President Prof. Dato’ Dr. Wilson Yong, and Dr. Damian Lee.

Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, Office of the Governor Chief-of-Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Officer Maribel Buñi, and some members of the Palawan Business Council represented the province in the said meeting.

