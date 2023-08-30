City police and election officials issued a stern warning to residents on Tuesday about the ongoing gun ban, which is in effect until November 29 due to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

Attorney Julius Cuevas, the elections supervisor of Puerto Princesa, along with the city’s police director, Colonel Ronie Bacuel, said that individuals are prohibited from carrying or transporting firearms and other dangerous weapons beyond their residences or workplaces, as well as within any public areas, unless they hold a certificate of authority (CA) granted by the poll body.

Cuevas pointed out that the gun ban for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls is specified in Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Resolution No. 10918, officially issued on May 17, 2023. This resolution outlines guidelines and provisions related to the purpose, as well as hiring, utilization, or involvement of security personnel or bodyguards throughout the election period.

Additionally, COMELEC Resolution No. 10924 establishes the general guidelines and related rules and regulations for the October 30, 2023, BSKE and all subsequent elections for the barangays and Sangguniang Kabataan.

The warning was prompted by an incident on August 29 at a checkpoint in Barangay Babuyan, where a businessman from El Nido was apprehended for transporting a .45 caliber handgun with live rounds and claimed ignorance about the ongoing implementation of the gun ban.

The police officers stationed at the Anilawan checkpoint discovered the firearm easily visible to them.

“Meron tayong isang kababayan, according to him, hindi niya pa alam na gun ban na. Nahulihan siya ng baril. Kumpleto siya sa papel—kaya lang violation pa rin yon,” Bacuel said, noting that the man’s permit to carry had expired in September 2021.

Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, chief of City Police Station 1, stated that this incident marked the first documented case of an election offense.

She clarified that the individual will also face charges for violating Republic Act 10951, known as the ‘Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.’

“Upon visual search sa sasakyan na dala ng perpetrator, nakita itong baril—nakita mismo doon sa likod ng passenger seat. Noong tinanong ito ng team leader, ang nabanggit lang niya, may papel daw yon, at nabanggit niya rin na hindi niya alam na gun ban na,” Marzo said.

Cuevas noted that, in accordance with resolutions 10918 and 10924, all licenses for firearm carriage and related documentation are suspended during the entire 90-day election period.

The only valid document is the CA issued by the COMELEC, Cuevas stated.

“Kahit meron kang mga permit to carry, to possess, lahat yan kung wala kang CA from the COMELEC, violation yon. At kung ano ang ikakaso, yon yong election offense,” the city elections supervisor explained.

Bacuel appealed to individuals possessing firearm licenses to respect the gun ban in order to avoid complications due to the BSKE.

“Ang iniiwasan natin dito ay yong mga election-related violence na puwedeng mangyari dahil sa misuse of weapons. Kaya pakiusap lang sa mga kababayan natin, huwag magdala ng firearm,” Bacuel said. “Kung mahuli namin kayo, kayo po ay may malaking problema na haharapin.”

He emphasized that the gun ban contributes to maintaining a peaceful and secure environment during the election period, preventing the potential misuse of firearms to intimidate voters, candidates, or political opponents.