The Police Regional Office (PRO) in Mimaropa confirmed Friday that additional safety precautions will be taken in preparation for the November 22 visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris to the province of Palawan.

As part of her official visit to the Philippines, Harris, who will be the highest-ranking US official to visit Palawan, will meet with representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), leaders of civil society, and local government officials.

“The security plans have been laid down and all police units were already on heightened alert status as part of our proactive measures ahead of the visit of US Vice President Kamala D. Harris in Palawan next week,” Police Regional Office (PRO) Mimaropa spokesperson Lt. Col. Klyde Kalyawen told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The spokesperson for the Philippine National Police (PNP), Colonel Jean Fajardo, disclosed that the Presidential Security Group (PSG) would be in charge of leading the preparations for the visit of the second-highest official in the United States.

“Ang PSG ang overall in charge sa (The PSG is in charge of overall) security preparation for the visit of US VP Kamala Harris. The PNP will nonetheless provide the necessary assistance relating to the visit,” Fajardo told reporters in a message.

Harris’ trip to Palawan follows her bilateral meetings with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila on November 21.

Her meeting with Marcos will focus on strengthening Washington DC’s security alliances and economic relationship with the country.

The discussions will also tackle partnerships on the digital economy and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Harris is flying to the Philippines from Thailand on November 20. (PNA)

