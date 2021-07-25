Strictly observe protocols during travels, DOT reminds tourists

While point-to-point travel to areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ has been allowed, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said travelers must strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols amid the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Under Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 128, point-to-point travel is still allowed without age restrictions subject to a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 and above 65 years old.

“Individuals of all ages may still pursue their travel plans, but needless to say, with the threat of the Delta variant, our travelers must practice extra caution and strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines of the LGU of destination,” Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement Saturday.

“The Department is continuously looking for ways to further help the local tourism industry and its stakeholders get back on its feet as soon as possible but we remind everyone who wishes to travel for leisure to follow the imposed minimum health standards and social distancing measures,” she added.

The statement came after Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte were placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions starting Friday until July 31.

The DOT said staycations may still continue without age restrictions but those unvaccinated and guests below 18 years old will have to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Under the current quarantine restrictions, indoor tourist attractions are not allowed but outdoor tourist attractions may remain open at 30-percent venue capacity.

Popular outdoor tourist sites in Intramuros such as the Fort Santiago and the Baluarte de San Diego remain open to visitors aged 18 years old and above, DOT said.

The IATF also said meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (M.I.C.E.), as well as social events in venue establishments, are still prohibited. (PNA)