Board Member Winston Arzaga has urged all local government units to undertake measures to contain African swine fever, following an outbreak on Cocoro Island and in Magsaysay.

He also requested that monetary compensation be provided to hog raisers on Cocoro Island to help them sustain their livelihoods while they refrain from raising more pigs as part of the efforts to contain the African swine fever (ASF).

Arzaga outlined additional measures to prevent the spread of the swine disease. In his resolution, he called for stricter monitoring of meat procurement and quarantine procedures, as well as the import and export of animals in regions where there is a risk of infectious and communicable diseases. He also proposed prohibiting the entry of pork meat or swine into the province through online orders or by balikbayans returning to Palawan.

The recent outbreak of ASF on Cocoro Island, he said, serves as an example of how the lack of monitoring of pork meat contributed to the first infection in Palawan.

Previously free from ASF, the province recorded around 300 swine deaths in August. Five out of six blood samples tested in a laboratory yielded positive ASF results.

Furthermore, the resolution emphasizes the need to widely publicize any ASF outbreak in order to inform the majority of Palawenyos. This includes encouraging the Provincial Information Office to collaborate with the Provincial Veterinary Office to create accurate informational materials about ASF.

The resolution also promotes the regular inspection of pigs and pig meat, and urges people to promptly report any lesions and illnesses to their local Bantay ASF Task Force.