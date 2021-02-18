Stricter health measures urged in towns as COVID-19 cases rise in Puerto Princesa

Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez has urged municipalities to regulate the movement of the persons traveling to Puerto Princesa City and to implement stricter minimum health standards in terminals where passengers come and go due to the increasing cases of local transmission of COVID-19.

In Memorandum Order No. 42 dated February 16, Alvarez asked all towns to tighten health safety measures in the entry and exit points of their jurisdictions as well as the public places including public transport terminals.

He also told the LGUs to require public transport operators and terminals to strictly enforce safety and health protocols on passenger going to and coming from the city.

“To this effect, the LGUs shall require operators of public utility vehicles to strictly follow the social distancing requirements vis-a-vis the seating capacity of their vehicles and to maintain an effective system in contact tracing which will be regularly submitted to the designated officials before departing for, and upon arrival from the city,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the regulation is permitted under the current Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) rules and guidelines.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts