Strengthening of PSU-CCRD campuses pushed in House bill

Under the proposed measure pending at the House of Representatives, HB 5885 will amend Republic Act 7818 that created the Palawan State University (PSU) so that the PSU-CCRD campuses will be deemed as regular campuses with their own budgets.

The provincial board has urged the Senate of the Philippines to enact a measure that will declare the Palawan State University’s College of Community Resource Development (PSU-CCRD) as regular campuses.

Under the proposed measure pending at the House of Representatives, HB 5885 will amend Republic Act 7818 that created the Palawan State University (PSU) so that the PSU-CCRD will be deemed as regular campuses with their own budgets.

Currently, each CCRDs is governed by a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the LGU, the parent-teacher council (PTC) of the town, with the host town providing infrastructure and funding support for the salaries of their faculty and staff.

PSU has 20 operational CCRDs all over Palawan.

Board Member Ryan Maminta said that House Bill No. 5885 seeks to amend RA 7818 to strengthen the administrative supervision of PSU over PSU-Local Government Unit- CCRD (PSU-LGU-CCRD) campuses and to integrate the latter main campus at Puerto Princesa City.

“The bill seeks to continue providing access and quality tertiary education to the rural youth in Palawan by securing adequate and automatic funding for these CCRDs from the national government,” he said.

He added that PSU-CCRD external campuses in Palawan will be integrated as regular campuses of PSU or as regular branches of the university.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.