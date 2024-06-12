A patrol car from the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) had an accident in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City, around 3:15 in the morning on June 12, when it lost its brakes, leading to its descent onto the roadside after attempting to avoid hitting a dog that suddenly crossed the national road.

The patrol car, Toyota Hilux back-to-back, was driven by Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Roderick Evina, 43, accompanied by three police personnel as passengers. The incident happened as they were on their way to the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex for the PNP Physical Fitness Test.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office said in a report that Evina and two of his passengers were unharmed, but one unnamed policeman sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

Based on investigation, the group left Taytay at 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. While traveling along the national highway in Sta. Lourdes, they encountered the dog crossing the road.

Evina attempted to avoid hitting the animal by applying the brakes, which malfunctioned, resulting in the accident.

Two motorcycles parked on the side of the road on the left side of the national road were also affected by the accident.