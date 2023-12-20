A stray dog wandering onto the National Highway in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, caused a motorcycle crash on December 18 around 12:15 p.m., resulting in injuries to two people.

The provincial police reported Wednesday, December 20, that the incident involved a blue Honda 125 motorcycle, owned by Epifania Iguana Coming, 56, resident of Barangay Barong-Barong also in the said town.

The motorcycle, which reportedly did not have a plate number attached, was being operated by a minor at the time of the accident.

According to initial investigations, the motorcycle was traveling from the town center towards Barong-Barong, heading in a south-to-north direction. Unfortunately, a stray dog unexpectedly crossed the road, leading to a collision with the motorcycle.

The impact of the accident caused both the driver and the back-rider to sustain multiple bruises.

Quick response from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Brooke’s Point ensured that the injured were transported to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) for medical attention.

The local authorities are currently investigating the incident further and remind residents to exercise caution while traversing the area’s roadways. The community is also being urged to be vigilant about stray animals to prevent similar accidents in the future.