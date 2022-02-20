Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will premiere on May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1, according to a letter posted on Netflix’s blog from creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known professionally as the Duffer Brothers, as the series was renewed for a fifth and final season.

Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season ever, but also the most rewarding, according to the Duffer Brothers, with nine scripts, over 800 pages, nearly two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shot, and a runtime nearly twice as long as any prior season.

“Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible. Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st,” the Duffer Brothers said in their letter.

The Duffer Brothers’ letter to fans.

“So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves we are now hurtling toward our finale,” they added.

Season 4 will be the penultimate season, with Season 5 being the final episode, but there will be more thrilling stories to tell within the Stranger Things world — new mysteries, new adventures, and new surprising heroes.

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a

broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support,” said the Duffer Brothers.

Six months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt terrorized and destroyed Hawkins. Their friends are struggling with the aftermath, and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t helped. A new and terrifying supernatural menace emerges, posing a horrible puzzle that, if answered, may ultimately put an end to the Upside Down’s horrors.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 Million view hours ranking at #10.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

In celebration of the return date, Netflix has unveiled the official Season 4 key art and four exciting new location posters to represent the four locations featured in this upcoming season.