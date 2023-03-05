A storytelling session and K-Pop random play dance were staged today in Manila City and Taguig City to officially close the 4th Shark Conservation Week celebration.

The Baby Shark Interactive Storytelling Session was attended by 30 children aged 9-12 in Museo Pambata in partnership with Kids4Kids. The activity was a learning exercise for children to learn about Philippine sharks and current conservation efforts.

In the afternoon, K-Pop Stans 4 Good Governance did a colorful and fun random play dance in partnership with Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, where they danced to a continuous mix of K-Pop hits, including “Baby Shark” to entertain onlookers and at the same time, increase awareness about the importance of shark conservation.

“We organized the storytelling session and random dance play to engage a wider audience, especially children and youth, about the various threats to our marine life,” said Anna Oposa, Executive Director and Chief Mermaid of Save Philippine Seas.

The 4th Shark Conservation Week was observed to call for the passage of a legal framework that is science-based, enforceable, and socially just, taking into consideration the state of the marine environment and the communities that depend on these ecosystems.

Previous Shark Conservation Weeks were held in Cebu City, Cebu in 2014; Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental in 2016; and Panglao and Tagbilaran City, Bohol in 2018. One of the objectives of Shark Conservation Week is to build a constituency among various stakeholders, including line government agencies, legislators, the private sector, youth and academic institutions, fishers, traders, and other sectors such as tourism.

The Shark Conservation Week is organized by Save Shark Network Philippines through Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines, a conservation organization that aims to develop a better appreciation of the marine environment and its ecological processes.

