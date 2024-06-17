The Project Forest, a non-profit organization launched four storybooks and a board age, aimed at raising the awareness of kids regarding importance of enironmental protection and conservation of natural resources, particularly at the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

Keith Anthony Fabro of Project Forest explained that the main theme of the storybooks is focused on forest conservation with each book discussing the importance of mangrove forest, the Bantay Gubat (forest ranges), the roles that a sea turtle and a wild boar play in the ecosystem.

“Basically, the concepts of the story came from the management of Puerto Princesa Underground River,” Fabro said.

He further explained that the books, entitled Ang Tatay kong Bantay Gubat; Takbo, Takbo, Baboy Damo; Ang Mahiwagang Kabakawan ng Cabayugan; and Si Peewee ang Masayahing Pawikan; discussed the importance of the stories’ main characters – the heroism of Bantay Gubat through their sacrifices, the conservation of sea turtles, the sustainance of Tagbanuas’ livelihood with a regulated hunting of wild boars, and the impact of mangroves in protection against climate change.

The board game on the other hand depicts a virtua tour of Community Based Sustainable Tourism sites inside the PPSRNP where player will encounter challenges about environmental protection that they need to solve.

During the launch, students from Cabayungan Elementary School participated in a read along together with representatives from different agencies that included United Nations Agency for International Development Sustainable Interventionsfor Biodirversity, Oceans and Landscapes (USAID Sibol) pogram PPUR management, and Department of Education Puerto Princesa.