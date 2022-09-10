- Advertisement by Google -

Board Member Ariston Arzaga has proposed that the provincial government establish warehouses in various municipalities to store relief goods for natural disasters and emergencies.

In an approved resolution addressed to Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Arzaga emphasized that safe food and water supplies are a major concern during natural disasters such as Typhoon Odette. To address this, large-scale storage facilities for food and other supplies are required.

“Doon natin pwedeng iimbak ang mga kailangan para sa relief operations, ‘yong mga warehouses na ‘yan ay pwede rin imbakan ng mga palay for food security pagdating ng kalamidad,” Arzaga said.

The facilities will be strategically located in municipalities such as Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Quezon, Sofronio Española, and Narra in the second district.

Additionally, this will support and contribute to the government’s plan to buy palay from farmers in order to guarantee year-round food security.

“Also, kung mag venture man tayo sa palay buying, in support na rin ito doon sa disaster preparedness and management. Matagal na rin natin pinaplano na sana magkaroon ng program sa palay buying ng sa ganoon ay may pupuntahan ang mga magsasaka,” he added.

