The police recovered a stolen motorcycle during their Oplan Sita operation at Km. 30, Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City.

The black Suzuki Raider motorcycle, recovered on May 29, belongs to MC Lorie Cervancia Layacan, 28.

According to the report from Police Station 3, the motorcycle was impounded after being intercepted during the police operation due to several violations by the driver and suspect, Jack Santiago Aratza, a resident of Barangay Tagburos, Puerto Princesa City.

The report further stated that while the traffic violation receipt was being issued to the suspect, he asked the police for permission to retrieve his license and other motorcycle documents but never returned.

It was discovered that the motorcycle had been stolen from Layacan’s residence inside Inagawan Sub Penal Colony, Purok Sais, Barangay Inagawan Sub, Puerto Princesa City, on November 17, 2023.

Photos posted on social media by the owner revealed significant changes to the motorcycle’s appearance due to several parts being replaced and modified.

A complaint for violating Republic Act 10883, the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, is being prepared against the suspect.