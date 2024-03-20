The Agricultural Training Institute in Mimaropa, in partnership with the Philippine Coconut Authority in Palawan, trained 20 coconut farmers in apiculture, introducing the stingless Eastern honey bee as a primary tree pollinator.

They attended the “Farmer-Level Training on Bee Keeping: Stingless Bee as Coconut Pollinator” on March 12-14 at DosFourDos Integrated Farm in Aborlan. The coconut farmers learned the basics of bee care, focusing on the Apis cerana or Eastern honey bee.

Engr. Arlo Solano, senior agriculturist for Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Palawan, explained the use of these stingless bees as major pollinators in local coconut orchards.

“Aside doon sa hangin, kasi yung pollen ay nalilipad ng hangin. Ang coconut naman, kahit 20 meters yan kayang abutin. Ngayon sa tulong ng bees talagang ma-e-enhance kasi physically na tina-transfer nila yung pollen doon sa ibang trees, nililipad-lipad nila,” Solano said.

Twenty selected coconut farmers spent three days in Aborlan handling Apis cerana honey bees, which typically make their nests in enclosed spaces in the wild. (Photo from PCA Palawan)

He elaborated that coconut trees have both male (coconut fruit) and female (inflorescence) parts. While dwarf coconuts self-pollinate and grow in clusters, taller trees rely on wind and natural methods for pollination.

“Etong species ng bee na ito, ang number one talaga na gustong-gusto nila ay bulaklak ng niyog. May iba pang crops, mga fruit trees, kinaya nila yan, pero mas gustong-gusto nila yung sa coconut,” he added.

Furthermore, Solano noted that A. cerana was native to Palawan as well, which meant that no undue stress on local ecosystems would come with keeping the bees.

Notably, a 2000 study done by German and Filipino scientists on the morphometric diversity of the A. cerana bees found that the specific group of Eastern honey bees in Palawan were distinct from the rest of the country.

Twenty selected coconut farmers spent three days in Aborlan handling Apis cerana honey bees, which typically make their nests in enclosed spaces in the wild. (Photo from PCA Palawan)

The study focused on bees on the different regions, and found that A. cerana philippina was a distinct subgroup of the Eastern honey bee found only in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with some slight variations per region. However, the A. cerana bees in Palawan had noticeably longer wings and legs from the rest of the islands, closer to the A. cerana indica found in Borneo.

This was in line with the main reason for the distinct biodiversity of Palawan, which differed from the rest of the archipelago due to its location on the Asian continental shelf.

Solano expressed his hopes that the farmer-level training on keeping A. cerana bees would also lead to a potential alternative livelihood for the farmers, as apiculture could bring to other products while enhancing local coconut production.