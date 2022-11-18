The low pressure area (LPA) that is currently embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rain to Palawan.

DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Friday afternoon that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a storm in the following days. It was last observed 310 kilometers east of General Santos City.

“Ang low pressure area ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ na patuloy na nakaapekto sa Visayas, Palawan, at Mindanao area,” Ordinario said.

He mentioned that the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Quezon, and southern Aurora can anticipate more rain and thunderstorms, whereas Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather conditions to look forward to.

A thunderstorm advisory from the Quezon, Palawan radar of the weather bureau issued at 2:39 p.m. today, November 18, said portions of Puerto Princesa, Quezon, and Balabac are experiencing moderate to heavy (5.5-7.5 liters/meter² per hour) rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms.

It may persist 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

DOST-PAGASA is advising residents to take precautionary measures against flash floods and landslides.

