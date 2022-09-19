- Advertisement by Google -

Rain will continue to fall in MIMAROPA provinces, including Palawan, this Tuesday due to the effects of the southwest monsoon, according to the national weather service.

The same weather condition will also prevail in Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, particularly in the areas of Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, and CALABARZON.

Cloud clusters have also been observed forming within the country’s area of responsibility, potentially bringing light to moderate to heavy rains.

“Itong mga pag-ulan ay inaasahan natin na magpapatuloy ngayong araw na ito dulot ng habagat,” PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

“Sa may dagat Pasipiko, may mga kumpulan ng kaulapan sa loob ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). Ang mga kaulupan na ito ay nagdadala ng mahihina, hanggang sa katamtaman, hanggang sa kung minsan may malakas na pag-ulan. Posible po na may mabuong low pressure area (LPA) doon,” he added.

Residents in flood-prone areas, as well as those where landslides could occur, are advised to be cautious.

