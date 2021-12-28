The state weather bureau said it will continue to be rainy and windy in some parts of Palawan today due to the shear line and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the area where the northeast and southeast trade winds converge.

In its 5 a.m. Regional Weather Forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Visayas and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the two weather systems.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the areas with moderate to rough seas.

“Sa bahagi ng Palawan, magiging maulap din ang kalangitan, pero mataas ang chances ng thunderstorms dahil nga sa ITCZ,” PAGASA weather specialist Robb Gile said.

Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies and light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Gile said the northeast monsoon will continue to affect a large part of Luzon.

The northeast monsoon interacts with the shear line, which is a narrow corridor where the horizontal component of the wind abruptly changes.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay patuloy pa rin yong surge o pagbugso ng northeast monsoon o amihan, at dahil sa amihan na ito ay patuloy pa rin na umiiral yong ating shear line, o yong pagsasalubong ng amihan at easterlies. Yong pagsasalubong na ito a nagdudulot ng mga makakapal na kaulapan na may dalang mga malalakas na pag-ulan at nakakaapekto sa Visayas at northeastern portion ng Mindanao,” he said.