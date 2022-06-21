Residents of Palawan have been warned by the national weather service to exercise caution at sea due to the risk of rough waves induced by the low pressure area (LPA) that was last observed in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa at 3 a.m. today.

However, the LPA, which would still bring rain showers and thunderstorms is less likely to develop into a storm and may dissipate in the next 24-48 hours.

Grace Castañeda of PAGASA said early Wednesday that the LPA lies within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which impacts Palawan and Mindanao. ITCZ is the point where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge.

PAGASA did not issue a gale warning for the country’s coastlines, but cautioned the public to remain vigilant.

“Ini-expect pa rin ngayong araw na magdudulot ito ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon. Itong low-pressure area ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ na sa kasalukuyan namang nakakaapekto sa Palawan at Mindanao. Ngayong araw, inaasahan naman natin na ang ITCZ ay magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” she said.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin dahil posible na maging maalon ang lagay ng ating karagatan lalung-lalo na kapag meron tayong thunderstorm,” she said.

The light to moderate winds from the southeast to east will prevail over the whole Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas.