Partly overcast to cloudy skies will still prevail in the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Mild to moderate winds from the east to the northeast will also dominate across the same areas with light to moderate seas, according to regional forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The water surrounding the province of Palawan is from slight to moderate and moderate to rough levels.

Meanwhile, there are no weather disturbances being tracked within or beyond the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but the northeast monsoon is continuously affecting Northern and Central Luzon while the easterlies prevail over and the rest of the country, said Grace Castañeda, PAGASA weather specialist, on Tuesday.

She said the northeast monsoon or amihan will still bring cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

“Easterlies naman o mainit na hangin mula sa dagat Pasipiko ang patuloy na umiiral sa nalalabing bahagi ng bansa kung saan asahan natin na maaari ito magdulot ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat sa ilang bahagi ng ating bansa,” she said.

PAGASA has raised a gale warning over the waters in Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan due to northeast monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds blowing from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA added.