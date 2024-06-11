The planned transfer of the oil depot in the city still lacks a final site after a recent meeting between city government officials and representatives from oil companies operating in the area.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron mentioned that he recently spoke with representatives from Shell, Filoil, and William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI) to discuss possible relocation sites for their depot.

“Pinagsalubong natin sila noong Friday at nagkaroon ng meeting lahat ng depot operators. Ang takbo ng usapan, hihingi kami ng feedback or recommendation,” Bayron said during the flag ceremony last Monday, June 10 at the City Hall.

(We met with them last Friday and held a meeting with all depot operators. The discussion revolved around soliciting feedback or recommendations from them.)

The two possible relocation sites are not really ideal but better compared to the present depot sites, he said.

Bayron noted that one site is the former Citramina camp with a pier in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, while the other is in (Sitio) Tawiran, Brgy. Luzviminda. However, he said there is a challenge of controlling development in Luzviminda due to potential residential encroachment by employees.

The Luzviminda site was earlier offered by Raffy Villavicencio of Filoil and WTEI.

For the Sta. Lourdes site, however, he explained that while the adjacent area is also forested, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) can apply for a Socialized Industrial Forest Management Agreement (SIFMA) at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to develop the forest.

Amidst these considerations, the city mayor emphasized the need for additional meetings to delve deeper into the specifics of the depot’s transfer and to expedite the process.

“Ang sabi ng Filoil, 2nd quarter next year kaya na nilang mag-operate ng bagong depot doon pero galing sa Luzon yung fuel so walang pagbabago yung presyo,” he said.

(According to Filoil, they can start operating the new depot there by the second quarter of next year. However, the fuel will still come from Luzon, so there won’t be any changes in the prices.)

The oil firm, he stated, has proposed extending the existing pier in Sta. Lourdes by another kilometer to accommodate larger tankers.

“Sabi rin nila, pwede nilang i-extend yung pantalan para malalim kasi humahabol ng 13 meters ata or 12 meters na lalim para yung international ship na darating, pwedeng imported yung ating fuel at kayang pababain yung cost by P3-P4,” he said.

(They also mentioned that they can extend the pier to make it deeper, reaching around 13 or 12 meters, which is necessary for international ships. This way, we can import our fuel, potentially lowering the cost by ₱3-₱4.)

They insisted that prices shouldn’t be higher than Manila’s, ideally the same or lower, but the companies told Bayron it’s not feasible to go lower due to the significantly larger sales volume in Manila compared to here.