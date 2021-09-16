While staying home during the past year, many have embraced the sporting life to keep healthy, happy and fit. They’ve turned to home gyms or online fitness classes instead of heading to the gym center; converted a part of their home into a yoga studio; biked their way to well-being through stationary bikes or cycled their way to the office, and have turned to their backyards to keep active and busy.

More than that, wellness has evolved from a lifestyle choice to a new status symbol, with an increasing number of fitness buffs showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of them wearing athleisure apparel for all kinds of activities.

The good news is that Surplus has a new activewear collection designed for your comfort, performance, and style, perfect for both fitness and fashion.

Start your day balancing body, mind, and spirit with some yoga and meditation wearing a snug fit sports bra paired with lightweight and breathable leggings for a good range of motion. Do some cardio or strength training to boost your mood with sweat-wicking tees, gym shorts, or sweatpants.

Help your body warm up with this workout hoodie.

Gym basics: dry fit top, workout jacket, sweat shorts and gym bag.

Add a pop of color to your usual black leggings with this neon violet dry fit top.

Go for a monochromatic look with a black waist pack on your next gym visit.

Workout essentials: Green crop top + blue shorts, workout jacket and rechargeable fan.

Army green athletic jacket paired with black sweat pants.

Neon orange sports bra and black leggings will add style to your next yoga session.

Outdoor cycling must haves: bicycle suit and gulp water jug.

Workout in style with an athletic jacket, gym shorts and insulated water tumbler.

Get moving with a dry fit top, sweat shorts, workout jacket and gulp water jug.

If you’re going for a quick outdoor run or bike, wear athletic jackets or hoodies to protect your skin under the sun. Make sure also to keep your belongings safe with Surplus messenger bags, gym bags, and waist packs. Staying hydrated is also a must with tumblers and water bottles available in different designs and colors.

The Surplus active collection is available at Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

For a more convenient shopping experience, you may check out Surplus at Lazada, SM Malls Online, and ShopSM. Surplus Order to Deliver is also now available; join their Viber community and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SurplusPH and @Surplus_ph for more details.