Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has confirmed that state workers will receive their midyear bonus starting May 15, providing much-needed financial support to government employees.

The midyear bonus, which is equivalent to one month basic pay as of May 15, will be given to entitled personnel who have rendered at least a total or aggregate of four months of service from July 1 of the immediately preceding year to May 15 of the current year.

The employee must also remain in the government service as of May 15 of the current year and have obtained at least a satisfactory performance rating in the immediately preceding rating period or the applicable performance appraisal period.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pangandaman stated that “we are reminding all government agencies and offices to ensure the timely release of bonuses to their employees or as stipulated in our existing rules and regulations, simula May 15 po ‘yan.”

Civilian personnel, including regular, casual, or contractual, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time, who are employed in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional offices, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System, and local government units, are entitled to receive the midyear bonus.

The governing boards of covered GOCCs will determine the grant of midyear bonuses for their personnel, while the Sanggunian of provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays will determine the bonuses for their own personnel.

This bonus is part of the agency-specific allocation under the 2023 General Appropriations Act or GAA, which is crucial in helping government employees with their everyday needs, Pangandaman said.

Personnel entitled to receive the mid-year bonus also comprise of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense, uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Corrections of the Department of Justice, Philippine Coast Guard of the Department of Transportation, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

