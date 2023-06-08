Stakeholders planted approximately 100 trees in a tree planting activity organized by the staff of Vice Gov. Francisco F. Ponce De Leon Memorial Hospital in celebration of the hospital’s 30th Founding Anniversary in the town of Dumaran.

Personnel from 4th Platoon of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Dumaran Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 401st Battalion Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B participated in the activity held in Barangay Danleg, Dumaran

The 2nd Palawan PMFC stressed that their participation in the activity highlights their objective to promote environmental conservation.

In a Facebook post, the police unit expressed their gratitude for the strengthened cooperation and collaboration among agencies.

About Post Author