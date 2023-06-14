One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing incident reportedly conducted by a lone suspect in the early hours of June 13 in Barangay San Miguel, Linapacan, the provincial police reported.

According to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO), the victim, 21-year-old Ramcis Baculao, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital following an incident allegedly carried out by 21-year-old suspect Vincent Ancero around 1:13 a.m. near Linapacan’s municipal gym, while another individual, 23-year-old Roselito Domingo, sustained injuries.

During their engagement in police visibility and presence for the 69th founding anniversary of the town, P/Cpl. Philip Ciron and Patrolman Arafian Hussein from the Linapacan Municipal Police Station (MPS) responded to a disturbance near the municipal gymnasium and discovered two victims who had been stabbed.

Both personnel rushed the victims to the Linapacan Rural Health Unit for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, Ramcis was declared dead on arrival, while Roselito, who sustained a stab wound to the neck, is now receiving medical treatment.

The suspect was arrested and now under the custody of said MPS for proper documentation and disposition.

