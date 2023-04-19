A man was killed in a stabbing incident in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, over the weekend, according to provincial police.

The victim who died because of the incident on April 16 was identified as Joel Lice Alvilliar, 22, a resident of the area. The suspects in the case remain unidentified, and authorities are conducting a manhunt operation to arrest them.

Taytay Municipal Police Station’s (MPS) preliminary inquiry said Alvilliar was walking along the circumferential road in Brgy. Poblacion at about 1:10 a.m. when he was approached by three unidentified individuals. They allegedly assaulted and stabbed the victim before leaving with the bladed weapon they used.

Alvilliar was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility, the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH), by personnel from the Taytay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) for urgent medical attention. However, despite efforts to save him, Alvilliar was declared dead upon arrival.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown, and authorities are currently conducting a follow-up investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

About Post Author