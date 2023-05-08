A farmer has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing a helper in Brgy. Burirao, Narra, on Sunday night at around 7 p.m., following a traditional celebration called “paligo” in a relative’s house.

The victim, Jessie Camelo, a 39-year-old helper and resident of Brgy. Burirao, was reportedly stabbed on May 7 by Ryan Dalmacio, also known as “Jan-Jan,” a 32-year-old farmer, and resident of the same barangay, the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) stated in a report.

According to preliminary investigations, both the victim and the suspect had participated in a customary event named “paligo” at a relative’s residence. After the victim decided to go home, the suspect unexpectedly assaulted him, stabbing him in the stomach.

The Narra Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) personnel immediately responded and brought the victim to Narra Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into police custody and brought to the hospital for treatment of alleged physical injuries. He was subsequently brought to Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) for further investigation and proper disposition.

The police have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

About Post Author