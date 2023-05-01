A stabbing incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in Purok Pine Tree, Brgy. Sicsican, leaving two people hurt and the alleged suspect detained.

The incident involved Mark Jake Calanday, a 25-year-old construction worker as suspect, and the victims, Regie Boy Rabang, 25-year-old, also a construction worker, and Rachelle Rabang, 27-year-old, a utility personnel. All of them are residents of the purok in the said barangay in the city.

A report from City Police Station 2 (PS 2) stated that they were alerted by a phone call from 911, reporting a stabbing incident at the Rabang residence in Sicsican. They responded promptly and learned from the victims’ grandmother, Aida Ballesteros, that the stabbing occurred during a drinking session.

The siblings Rachelle and Regie Boy, according to initial police investigation, had a commotion, and Mark Jake (her live-in partner) quickly drew a knife and stabbed Regie Boy multiple times. Rachelle tried to stop him, but she was also stabbed in her arm.

Regie Boy ran outside the residence, seeking help, with his sister and grandmother following him. They immediately rode a tricycle and went to the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) for medical attention.

Mark Jake surrendered to Redisto Amalan Tolas, the security guard of Camella Sicsican, and was later picked up by barangay tanods Edwin Gabuco, Elvin Paredes, and Arnel Buelba.

The suspect was later taken to the barangay hall of Brgy. Sicsican for temporary custody before he was turned over to the police.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO

Dalawa sugatan sa insidente ng pananaksak sa Brgy. Sicsican, suspek naaaresto

Dalawang residente ng Purok Pine Tree sa Brgy. Sicsican ang sugatan matapos masaksak bandang 6:30 ng gabi ng Linggo, April 30, samantalang naaresto naman ang pinaghihinalaang suspek.

Ang suspek ay kinilalang si Mark Jake Calanday, isang 25-anyos na construction worker, at ang mga biktima naman ay sina Regie Boy Rabang, 25-anyos din at construction worker, at si Rachelle Rabang (live-in parter ng suspek), 27-anyos, at isang utility personnel. Lahat sila ay residente ng Purok Pine Tree sa nabanggit na barangay.

Ayon sa ulat ng City Police Station 2 (PS 2), sila ay inalerto ng isang tawag mula sa 911 na nagsabing may pananaksak na nagaganap sa bahay ng mga Rabang sa Sicsican. Kaagad silang rumesponde at nalaman mula sa lola ng mga biktima na si Aida Ballesteros na nangyari ito habang nag-iinuman.

Sa initial na imbestigasyon ng pulisya ay sinasabi na nagkaroon ng komosyon sa pagitan ng magkapatid na sina Rachelle at Regie Boy, samantalang si Mark Jake ay biglang kumuha ng patalim at sinaksak ng ilang beses si Regie Boy. Sumubok si Rachelle na pigilan ang kanyang live-in partner, ngunit maging siya ay tinamaan ng saksak sa braso.

Upang makaligtas at hindi na masaksak pa ay tumakbo at lumabas umano ng bahay si Regie Boy upang humingi ng tulong, kasunod ang kanyang kapatid na si Rachelle at ang kanyang lola, at pagkatapos ay tumungo sa ospital sakay ng tricycle.

Si Mark Jake naman ay sumurender kay Redisto Amalan Tolas, ang security guard ng Camella Sicsican, at pagkatapos ay isinailalim sa kustodiya ng mga barangay tanod na sina Edwin Gabuco, Elvin Paredes, at Arnel Buelba.

Pansamantala siyang na-detain sa barangay hall ng Brgy. Sicsican bago itinurn over sa pulisya.

About Post Author