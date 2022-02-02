Residents of Puerto Princesa’s Barangay Sta. Monica has petitioned the city government to expedite the installation of streetlights along Bay Vista Road, citing safety concerns following the discovery of a woman’s body in the area.

The request was forwarded by the residents to the City Council that in turn approved a resolution urging mayor Lucilo Bayron for the immediate installation of streetlights in the area.

Councilor Matthew Mendoza, chairman of the tourism committee, said residents of Brgy. Sta. Monica came to him and sought his help on the installation of streetlights on the indicated road, citing locals’ concerns following the January 23 event.

“I was contacted by the residents doon sa area. Recently may natagpuan silang bangkay ng isang babae diyan. Nag-request sila na pailawan ‘yong lugar dahil natatakot na sila dahil sa nangyari,” Mendoza said.

- Advertisement -

“Non-debatable naman ito na sana, ma-prioritize ng ating punong lungsod, mas maganda sana,” he added.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell added that aside from Bay Vista Road, more roads should be well-lighted across the city, stressing that other residents are as terrified and shocked by the horrible crime.

“I do believe that all roads should be lighted. Naniniwala ako na because of this incident ay hindi lang sa lugar na yan nangangamba yung mga tao, ganoon din sa ibang lugar,” Carbonell said.

Councilor Patrick Hagedorn on the other hand, urged the local Philippine National Police (PNP) to give an update on the investigation of the crime.

“Nakakabahala ito, hindi tayo sanay na may nangyayaring krimen na ganito. Maybe they will need legislative action from us. At least malaman natin ang ongoing investigation regarding this heinous crime,” Hagedorn said.