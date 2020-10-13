Sta. Lucia eyed for massive reforestation effort

ICF information officer Levi Evangelista said Monday that the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) has identified this area as the concentration of multi-sectoral planting activities.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) is eyeing a massive tree planting campaign around the Sta. Lucia Subcolony with the cooperation of the city government of Puerto Princesa and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

ICF information officer Levi Evangelista said Monday that the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) has identified this area as the concentration of multi-sectoral planting activities.

“Sabi sa akin mula sa City ENRO na nandito na ‘yong concentration, dito na sa Iwahig, dito sa area na noong nag-ingay si ICF kasi ganoon na ‘yong nangyayari sa area, doon na itinuturo sa ICF. Nandito na talaga yong reforestation,” he said.

He added that the ICF has been continuously conducting tree-planting efforts after discovering almost a hundred hectares of land where trees were cut in Brgy. Sta. Lucia.

He said that the ICF has partnered with different stakeholders such as Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Puerto Princesa City for the commemoration of its 119th anniversary.

“Si city through the ABC president, nagsabi na rin. Si City ENRO, hindi lang natuloy ngayon pero by next year, yong Pista Y Ang Kagueban ay doon na rin gaganapin, sa ibang area na lang,” he said.

Evangelista added that the ICF supports the conservation of the forest to protect wildlife species such as katala and Palawan flycatcher.

“After na na-expose yong area, maraming naawa kaya sa Iwahig na yong magiging concentration muna ng mga pagtatanim. Si City ENRO na rin nagsa-suggest sa kanila na doon magtanim sa Iwahig, mas marami nagtatanim sa atin ngayon,” he said.

