SSS warns members and pensioners against online fixers

The Social Security System (SSS) has warned its members and pensioners against online fixers and reminded the public to be vigilant in protecting their accounts.

In an advisory given by the pension fund, it warned its members that SSS is not affiliated with any social media accounts and pages offering online assistance to its members and pensioners asking for certain fees in exchange for facilitating transactions.

Such as creating an SSS account, filing of benefits, and facilitating for the immediate release of loan applications, early release of retirement benefits, and similar transactions, it added.

“Members must be vigilant in protecting their SSS accounts from these unscrupulous individuals and ensure that all online applications and transactions are to be made only through their My.SSS online accounts which can be accessed via the SSS official website at sss.gov.ph and SSS Mobile App,” according to the advisory.

SSS also warned online fixers that they would be criminally and civilly liable from getting and extracting confidential information and from demanding money from SSS members and pensioners.

This is in violation of Section 17 of Republic Act 11199 or the SS Act of 2018 and is punishable by a fine up to P5,000 or imprisonment for six months up to one year or both depending on the decision of the court.

Members and pensioners may send an e-mail to SSS Special Investigation Department at fid@sss.gov.ph or send a direct message to any of our social media accounts at SSS Facebook page at “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram account at “mysssph,” and Twitter account at “PHLSSS” to report the suspected commission of online fraud and activities of online fixers.

