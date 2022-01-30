The Social Security System (SSS) encourages its more than five million Facebook (FB) followers to actively utilize its portals and various online facilities including its social media platforms for easier access to SSS information, services, and transactions.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said that the SSS made available its My.SSS Portal on its website www.sss.gov.ph for members to have exclusive access to their contributions and membership records, facilitate online transactions, set appointments with their servicing branch, and request for copies of their records, among others.

Over the last few years, the My.SSS Portal has undergone enhancements and now includes online applications for loans, benefits, requests for member data change (simple corrections), Payment Reference Number (PRN) generation, and enrollment of disbursement accounts.

“The majority of our FB followers interact with us by writing queries and making follow-ups in the comments section of our official FB posts and the SSS Social Media Services Section is in charge of responding to these concerns. As we encourage active social media engagement, we also invite them to maximize the usage of the My.SSS Portal since benefit claims and loan status are readily available in their respective accounts. Likewise, they may also reach us through the FB Messenger where a Chatbot can respond to their basic and frequently asked questions,” Ignacio said.

- Advertisement -

Members and employers may also use the SSS Mobile App, with similar features, and may be downloaded via Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei AppGallery for free. They may also avail of the Text-SSS facility via 2600 with a service fee of P2.50 per transaction for Globe, Smart, and Sun Cellular subscribers.

Aside from the My.SSS Portal, the SSS also launched in November 2020, the ExpreSSS e-Learning (ExSSSeL) Portal which allows participants to learn the different SSS policies, programs, and updates in the comfort and safety of their homes. The ExSSSeL Portal is a free online computer-based training wherein participants may choose among the modules, study at their own pace and time, take the post-examination to assess the learnings gained, and receive an e-certificate upon obtaining a passing rate of at least 80% in the post examination. Members and other individuals can visit said Portal via http://bit.ly/ExSSSeL_Portal. After selecting a module, they will receive an online registration form via Google Form for them to fill out. Multiple modules can also be accessed simultaneously.

SSS has also launched the uSSSap Tayo Portal via www.crms.sss.gov.ph last September 2021 providing users with easier, simpler, and faster access to SSS information, and an avenue for sending their concerns on how to avail of SSS programs, services, and status verifications of their follow-ups and complaints.

Moreover, the USSSap Tayo Portal utilizes a ticket support system that provides a complete archive of users’ requests which helps them track the status of their tickets in the dashboard of their accounts.

For further information about SSS’ various online services, members and employers may also access https://bit.ly/expreSSS, follow “Philippine Social Security System – SSS” on Facebook, “mysssph” on Instagram or YouTube, “PHLSSS” on Twitter, or join SSS’ Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”