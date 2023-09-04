The Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) will ensure the timely and efficient disbursement of payroll to over 6,300 employees of the Social Security System (SSS) nationwide starting 01 September 2023.

Through the signing of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) between SSS and LANDBANK, the state-run Bank’s ATM payroll facility will service the direct crediting of salary, allowances, bonuses, and provident fund and loan proceeds to the LANDBANK accounts of SSS employees.

SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet and LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz sealed the partnership on 23 August 2023 at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City. They were joined by SSS Executive Vice President Elvira G. Alcantara-Resare and Vice President Nympha M. Ragel, alongside LANDBANK officials Executive Vice President Liduvino S. Geron, Executive Vice President Alex A. Lorayes, and Senior Vice President Leila C. Martin.

“LANDBANK is privileged to service the payroll requirements of SSS and make banking more convenient for their employees through our extensive network nationwide. We bring to the table our expertise in facilitating payroll disbursements for over 2 million government employees,” said LANDBANK President Ortiz.

SSS employees can transact and withdraw cash from LANDBANK’s 606 branches and branch-lite units and 2,941 ATMs, as well as 2,699 ATMs of 7-Eleven convenience stores in selected areas in the country.

They can likewise conveniently complete fund transfers and bills payment transactions online using the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App and Link.BizPortal, the Bank’s web-based payment channel.

During the same event, LANDBANK and SSS also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the efficient collection of voluntary SSS contributions from the Bank’s employees.

Under the MOU, LANDBANK will automatically deduct monthly SSS payments from the payroll of Bank personnel who opted for voluntary contribution, and directly remit to SSS.

LANDBANK is celebrating its 60th anniversary, representing six decades of uplifting lives, empowering communities, and serving the nation — all in pursuit of an inclusive and sustainable economy.