The Social Security System (SSS) issued a schedule for the release of the 2021 December and 13th-month pensions of its pensioners.

SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said the total amount to be released for the said pensions stands at P27.5 billion for 3.14 million pensioners.

“We have coordinated with our partner banks to credit the pensions on given dates during the first week of December so that our pensioners can receive and use them in time for the holiday season,” Ignacio said.

Under the schedule, the dates of crediting of the said pensions for pensioners whose disbursement account is with a Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet) participating banks or e-wallets, or Remittance Transfer Companies/Cash Payout Outlets (RTCs/CPOs) are the following:

- Advertisement -

If the date of contingency is from the first to 15th day of the month: December 1, 2021.

If the date of contingency is from the 16th to the last day of the month or availed of the advance 18 months pension: December 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, for pensioners whose disbursement account is with a non-PESONet participating bank, their 2021 December and 13th-month pensions will be credited to their accounts not later than December 4, 2021.

The SSS also coordinated with the Philippine Postal Corporation to expedite the delivery of the 2021 December and 13th-month pensions of pensioners who are still receiving them through checks.

For those whose pensions were suspended due to the previous non-compliance with the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners Program (ACOP) but whose accrued pensions are now for resumption, they will receive the said pensions on the 16th day of the month (if with PESONet participating bank disbursement account) or on their date of contingency (if with non-PESONet participating bank disbursement account).

The SSS, since 1988, has been giving 13th-month pensions to its pensioners every December as an extra cash gift for them for the holidays.

Those who are entitled to the 13th-month pension are SSS retirement, survivor, and total disability pensioners. Partial disability pensioners may also qualify for the 13th-month pension provided that their pension duration is at least 12 months.

Pensions after December 2021 will follow their regular crediting schedule. For pensioners whose disbursement account is a PESONet participating bank or e-wallets, or RTCs/CPOs, this is the first day of the pension month, if their date of contingency is from the first to the 15th day of the month, or the 16th day of the month, if their date of contingency is from the 16th to the last day of the pension month. For those who are receiving their pensions through non-PESONet participating banks or checks, this is on their date of contingency.

For more information, visit the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph, follow the SSS on Facebook and YouTube at “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram at “mysssph,” Twitter at “PHLSSS,” or join its Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”