THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS) has launched simultaneous Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) operations in 108 locations across the Philippines.

The aim of the operations on Friday, April 28, is to encourage non-compliant employers to settle their contribution delinquencies and fulfill their legal obligations of paying their employer and employees’ share in contributions.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet highlighted the importance of these synchronous RACE activities across the country, affirming their commitment to ensuring the social security protection of its 31.96 million employee-members.

“We will be issuing notices to business employers around the country who neglect their legal obligations of paying their employer and employees’ share in the contributions because it deprives them of the social security benefits they truly deserve,” said Macasaet.

After receiving the Show Cause Orders, delinquent employers will have 15 days to coordinate with their respective servicing SSS Branch Office and settle their contribution delinquencies.

Macasaet reminded all employers that the Social Security (SS) Act of 2018 requires them to report for coverage to the SSS all their employees and/or kasambahays within 30 days from their actual employment date and remit the corresponding monthly contributions of their workers.

Under the SS Act, employers who fail to register their employees or have not deducted and remitted their contributions will be penalized with a fine of P5,000 to P20,000 and face imprisonment ranging from six (6) years and one (1) day to 12 years.

“We appeal to all employers to be considerate to their employees by reporting them to SSS and regularly remitting their monthly contributions so they can be protected by receiving social security benefits in times of various contingencies,” added Macasaet.

To encourage employers to settle their delinquencies, the SSS is offering contribution penalty condonation programs, including the Contribution Penalty Condonation, Delinquency Management, and Restructuring Program (CPCoDe MRP) for delinquent business employers and the Contribution Penalty Condonation and Restructuring Program (CPCR-P) for household employers.

The SSS launched its first RACE operations in 2017, targeting delinquent employers in Greenhills, San Juan, and Cubao, Quezon City. The following year, the RACE campaign was extended to the regional level.

