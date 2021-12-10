The Social Security System (SSS) is reminding its members who would want to apply for a Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card to follow the application guidelines implemented in its branches to minimize their risk of exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Under the guidelines, members may submit their UMID Card applications at SSS branches following the number coding system. They may also set first an appointment with their preferred branch using the Appointment System in the My.SSS Member Portal.

The list of SSS branches accepting UMID Card applications can be accessed at https://bit.ly/UMIDAppFacilities.“We encourage our members to accomplish the UMID Card Application Form before going to their preferred SSS branch to lessen the time they will spend in them,” SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.

Together with the properly accomplished UMID Card Application Form, members are also required to bring one primary valid ID, or in its absence, two secondary valid IDs.

- Advertisement -

UMID Card Application Forms can be downloaded through the SSS website at https://bit.ly/UMIDAppForm.

Starting September 27, 2021, the SSS gradually resumed the acceptance of UMID Card applications in its branches.

Qualified to apply for SSS-issued UMID Cards are members with at least one posted contribution. It is free of charge for first-time applicants, but for those who lost their UMID Cards or need to update them, they will have to pay a P200 replacement fee at the SSS branch.

“The SSS is the only authorized institution that accepts applications and issues UMID Cards for its members working in the private sector. The biometrics data capturing, which is an important process in the issuance of UMID Cards, is currently done only through our branches. We are reminding our members to refrain from transacting with fixers to avoid any inconvenience,” Ignacio added.

Meanwhile, members who applied for an SS Number online beginning December 10, 2020, will no longer need to fill out a UMID Card Application Form. They just need to set an appointment with their preferred SSS branch for biometric data capture and present their printed SS Number application and transaction number slip.

The SSS advises its members that there will be delays in the production and availability of UMID Cards until further notice. A notification will be issued to UMID applicants when their cards are available for pick-up. For members who are applying for work in Taiwan, the SSS will continue to issue certification in lieu of the SSS-issued UMID Card to facilitate their visa application.

For more information, visit the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph, follow the SSS on Facebook at “Philippine Social Security System – SSS,” Instagram, and YouTube at “mysssph,” Twitter at “PHLSSS,” or join its Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”