The Social Security System (SSS) reminds employers and members that the payment deadline for December 2021 contributions of regular employers and October to December 2021 contributions of household employers; self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse (SE/V/NWS) members; and Land-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members is on January 31, 2022.

SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said the reminder is being made so that employers can avoid the penalties of late payments and for individual members to not miss their contribution payments.

The payment of contributions is one of the requirements for members to avail of social security benefit programs such as Sickness, Maternity, Unemployment, Retirement, Disability, Death, and Funeral, as well as loan privileges.

“During this period of uncertainty, SSS remains to be one of the most trusted government institutions that helps private sector workers against the adverse effects of the pandemic. In times of contingencies such as sickness or unemployment, they can get financial assistance from the SSS,” Ignacio said.

The payment schedule follows SSS Circular No. 2019-012, which stated that the deadline of remittance of regular employers is every last day of the month following the applicable month, while for household employers and SE/V/NWS members, it is every last day of the month following the applicable month or calendar quarter, as the case may be.

As for Land-based OFW members, they can pay their SS contributions for the applicable months of January to September of a given year until December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year, they are allowed to pay until January 31 of the succeeding year.

Moreover, if the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments will still be accepted on the next working day.

For example, contributions of regular employers for their employees for the applicable month of January 2022 can be paid until February 28, 2022. Household employers and SE/V/NWS members, on the other hand, may pay their January, February, and March 2022 contributions until May 2, 2022, since April 30 and May 1, 2022, both fall on a weekend.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases, we continue to encourage our members and employers to use our online and alternative payment channels to pay their SSS contributions for their safety and convenience,” Ignacio concluded.

One option for SE/V/NWS and OFW members to pay their SS contributions online is through the SSS Mobile App, where they can use their PayMaya Account, GCash Account, Credit/Debit Card, or Bank of the Philippine Islands Account. Information about SSS online and alternative payment channels can be found in the Knowledgebase Section of the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph.

Furthermore, members, who are paying contributions under monthly salary credits (MSCs) in excess of P20,000 up to the prescribed maximum MSC are automatically covered and contributing under the Workers’ Investment and Savings Program (WISP). It is a safe, convenient, principal-protected, and tax-free individual retirement savings plan launched last January 2021. Members with contributions under the WISP will receive additional benefits, as their WISP benefit will be automatically processed when they or their beneficiary/ies file/s for their Retirement, Total Disability, and/or Death Benefits.

For more information, follow “Philippine Social Security System – SSS” on Facebook, “mysssph” on Instagram or YouTube, “PHLSSS” on Twitter, or join the SSS’ Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”