SSS releases P25.2B for December and 13th month pensions

The Social Security System (SSS) has already released its December pension and 13th-month bonus amounting to P23.1 billion to the Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet).

In a press statement, the SSS said its release was in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), other participating banks and other checkless disbursements channels to be credited to pensioners’ bank accounts starting December 1 but not later than December 4, 2020.

Likewise, SSS has also released around P2 billion for non-PESONet participating banks, which is expected to be disbursed to pensioners on December 4.

“We are happy to inform our pensioners that they will be receiving their 13th-month bonus earlier than our usual schedule, which is usually released every 7th of December. We have allocated P25.2 billion for their bonus, including their December pensions,” SSS president and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.

For pensioners with PESONet participating bank accounts, e-wallets such as PayMaya or cash pick-up arrangement via DBP Cash Padala through MLhuiller will receive their pensions in two batches.

The said pensioners with contingency dates from 1st to 15th day of the month would receive their regular pensions and 13th-month pensions on December 1, while those with contingency dates from the 16th to the last day of the month will receive their regular and 13th-month pensions on December 4, the statement said.

However, those with advance 18-month pensions and accrued ACOP-suspended pensions will receive their 13th-month pensions on December 4 and December 16, respectively.

Ignacio also said that SSS earlier requested the non-PESONet participating banks to credit the December and 13th-month pensions to pensioners accounts, including those who availed of the advance 18-month pension, not later than December 4, while pensioners with accrued ACOP-suspended pensions will receive their 13th-month pension on their contingency dates which will be credited starting December 3.

SSS has also coordinated with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) to prioritize the delivery of checks to the pensioners to enjoy their pension benefits before the holiday season.

“The early crediting of December pensions, especially the second batch of PESONet account holders, allows our pensioners to have additional budget for them to spend on during the holidays and for their other personal needs,” Ignacio added.

Pension crediting for PESONet accounts and other checkless disbursement methods for the succeeding months will still follow the new pension disbursement schedules, which are released every 1st and 16th day of the month, while non-PESONet participating banks will still be credited according to contingency dates.

