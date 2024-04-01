Since the Social Security System (SSS) in Puerto Princesa launched the ‘Run After Contribution Evaders’ or RACE, about 80 percent of establishments have complied with their obligations to the agency, according to branch head Abdultalib A. Abirin.

Some of the violations noted among establishments subjected to RACE include non-registration, non-production, and non-remittance. The SSS continues to conduct RACE not only in the city but also in municipalities across Palawan.

On March 14, the first RACE for 2024 was conducted, where 10 establishments in the city were reminded by SSS staff, and 50 percent have complied according to SSS assistant branch head Zenia S. Delcoro.

An additional 20 establishments in the city were visited by SSS in Puerto Princesa to remind them of their obligations under Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

They were given 15 days to fulfill their obligations to the SSS. They were also briefed on agency programs they can avail, such as Contribution Penalty Condonation and Installment Payment Scheme.

Of the 20 establishments visited by SSS, 11 had violations of non-registration, eight had violations of non-production, and one had a violation of non-remittance.

Representatives from the Business Permit and Licensing Office of the Puerto Princesa City government and representatives from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Palawan accompanied SSS in visiting establishments.

In April, SSS is scheduled to conduct RACE in the towns of Taytay and El Nido. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA-Palawan)