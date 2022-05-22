The Social Security System (SSS) offered Pandemic Relief Restructuring Programs (PRRPs) to delinquent employers last May 12 and 13 in Batangas and Oriental Mindoro.

SSS Batangas and Calapan branches issued written notices to 16 delinquent employers for failure to remit the contributions of their employees with recorded delinquency of P12.3 million, inclusive of accrued penalties.

“The SSS aims to assist the employers in the settlement of their delinquencies thru the offering of the PRRP 2 and 3. We recognize employers whose goal is to fulfill their obligations with the SSS but are having financial difficulty at the same time,” SSS Senior Vice President for Luzon Operations Group Argabioso said.

Under PRRP 2, qualified employers can settle their contribution delinquencies covering the period of March 2020 onwards either in full or installment payment with the condonation of the accrued penalties. Employers can still submit their application until Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, PRRP 3 offers more flexible installment terms within nine to 60 months, depending on the total amount of obligation. Employers must remit current contributions as they fall due for the duration of the Installment Payment Agreement (IPA). The program will run until November 22, 2022.

Qualified employers are advised to coordinate with their assigned Account Officer in SSS Batangas located at SSS Bldg. Brgy. Kumintang Ilaya, Batangas City, Batangas and in SSS Calapan located at Aqua Tierra One Bldg. Roxas Drive, Sto Nino, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

For further information about PRRP 2 and 3, you may visit these links: https://bit.ly/SSSCI2021-015 and https://bit.ly/SSSPRRP3.