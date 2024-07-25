The Social Security System (SSS) announced on July 24 that members who were affected by the heavy floods in the National Capital Region brought about by Typhoon Carina can now borrow a loan equivalent of one month’s salary credit, with a maximum of ₱20,000.

SSS President and CEO Rolando Macasaet released the statement on Wednesday evening, noting that some areas of the National Capital Region might soon declare a state of calamity as the flooding continues.

“SSS will always be ready to assist our members in typhoon-affected areas. We want to assure them that in times of calamities, they can rely on SSS to provide them the needed financial assistance as they recover from Typhoon Carina,” Macasaet said.

The loan will be paid off for two years or 24 monthly installments with an annual interest rate of 10%.

The loan will be credited to the member’s duly registered Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID)-ATM Card or any of their active bank accounts that participate in the Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet).

Those applying for the calamity loan must meet the following requirements before submitting an application through the My.SSS account via www.sss.gov.ph

Have at least 36 monthly contributions, 6 of which must be posted within the last 12 months before the month of filing of application;

Be living or residing in the declared calamity area;

Be below 65 years old at the time of loan application;

Have no final benefit claim such as permanent total disability or retirement;

Have no past due SSS Short-Term Member Loans;

Have no outstanding restructured loan or calamity loan.

This announcement came a few hours after SSS announced on their Facebook page that all branches and offices in the National Capital Region, including their main branch, are closed due to the flood.