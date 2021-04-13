SSS mobile app hits 60 million transactions in 2020

The Social Security System (SSS) recorded nearly 60 million transactions in the SSS Mobile app from January to December 2020, four times more than the almost 12 million transactions recorded for the same period in 2019.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aurora C. Ignacio said apart from the continuous development of the SSS Mobile App, one of the key drivers of its usage increase is the need for non-contact service channels in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.



“Even before COVID-19, we recognize the importance of digitally transforming our services for the convenience of our stakeholders. When the pandemic struck, we were already equipped with online service channels such as the SSS mobile app that helped our members, pensioners, covered employers, and the public to reach us in the safety of their homes or offices,” Ignacio said.

The SSS mobile app, launched in April 2018, is a free app for smartphone users. It can be downloaded through the App Store, Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. Last December 2020, the mobile app became available to employers upon the deployment of the Employer Portal.

SSS mobile app downloads from January to December 2020 reached about 7.38 million, a 221 percent increase from the nearly 2.30 million downloads recorded in the same period in 2019.

As of the end of February 2021, the said app has been downloaded almost 13.22 million times.

To use the app, a member or employer must create a My.SSS account that can be found on the SSS website www.sss.gov.ph.

Through the app, members can update contact information details such as their address, email address, and mobile number; view their SSS information including the status of contributions, loans, and benefit claims; apply for salary loan; submit maternity notification (for self-employed, voluntary, and Overseas Filipino Worker members); generate their Payment Reference Numbers for contributions; pay contributions using PayMaya and Bank of the Philippine Islands; view documentary requirements for SSS benefit programs; view the list and addresses of SSS branches; and submit feedback. It also includes the sending of applications for the issuance of SS numbers.



Employers, on the other hand, can update their contact information (R8) and view the status of their contribution and loan payments and benefit reimbursements.



For more information about the SSS’ mobile app and other online channels, follow the SSS on Facebook and YouTube at “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram at “mysssph,” and Twitter at “PHLSSS,” or join the SSS Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”

