The Social Security System (SSS) intensified its nationwide campaign against delinquent employers in Batangas province and MIMAROPA Region, three days before the National Labor Day Celebration.

SSS Luzon South 2 Division Head Alejandre T. Diaz led the service of written notices to eight delinquent employers in Tanauan, Batangas. Meanwhile, SSS branch officials simultaneously visited 58 employers in Calaca, Batangas; Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Sta. Cruz, Marinduque; Looc, Romblon and Puerto Princesa, Palawan. The SSS aims to remind the visited employers to pay their obligation and assist them in settling their assessed delinquency amounting to P 10.6 million.

“We would like to reiterate that it is the employer’s obligation under Republic Act 11199 or Social Security Act of 2018 to register their workers for coverage and remit their monthly SS contributions. We urge them to be responsible partner of the SSS in providing social security protection for their workers and their beneficiaries. This way, they will avoid any liability for violation of the law,” SSS Acting Head for Luzon South 2 Division Alejandre T. Diaz explained.

Apart from the goal of intensifying employers’ compliance with Republic Act 11199, the SSS also offered Contribution Penalty Condonation, Delinquency Management and Restructuring Program (CPCoDe-MRP) to delinquent employers which offers two payment options, either in full or installment ranging from 12 to 48 months, depending on the delinquency amount. After the full payment of the contribution delinquency, all accrued penalties will be condoned. Employers who wish to avail of the installment payment scheme are required to give a down payment of not less than 5% of the total delinquency amount.

“We encourage our employers who experienced financial difficulties to avail of the ongoing condonation program as it is intended to aid them in paying the unremitted contributions,” Diaz concluded.

Application for the program should be done in the Branch Office/Large Accounts Department having jurisdiction over the account. For inquiries, interested applicants may visit the SSS branch near them.

As of December 2022, SSS Luzon South 2 Division collected P 4.2 million worth of contribution delinquency from 104 employers who were subjected to the RACE Operations in 2022.

About Post Author