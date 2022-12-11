The Social Security System (SSS) said that it has made a deal with banks to give out UMID ATM Pay Cards.

With the UMID ATM Pay Cards, SSS members will have a disbursement account for their benefits, loans, and refunds. They will also be able to use the ATMs and online and mobile banking platforms of the participating banks to do their banking, as long as they have a valid government-issued ID.

“The UMID ATM Pay Card Program aims to promote the accurate and timely payment of SSS benefits and loans to rightful recipients. It is a step towards the national government, the SSS, and its partners’ shared goals of greater financial inclusion and payments digitalization,” said SSS president and CEO Michael G. Regino.

UBP has made ready an initial one million UMID ATM Cards for those who have not been issued the UMID cards.

“Currently, SSS is offering UMID ATM Pay Cards that are linked to a regular savings account, with the Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) as the first participating bank,” he added.

“The UBP will also allow those with pending generic UMID cards for production to avail of this upgrade for free. To do so, they must give their Data Sharing Consent through the Services Tab of their My.SSS Web Portal account and undergo the electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) process through the online or mobile platform of the UBP,” Regino said.

Members who will avail of said card this year will also receive a P200 Jollibee e-Gift Certificate and the chance to win a Mitsubishi Xpander from the UBP upon the activation of their account and funding it with P1,000. This UBP promo runs up to February 28, 2023, only.

By the first quarter of 2023, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) will also be ready to issue UMID ATM Pay Cards to SSS members.

“In the coming months, we will continue to pursue partnerships with other financial institutions to provide our members with more options for this program,” Regino said.

“As soon as a substantial percentage of the UMID ATM Pay Cards are issued, SSS would start re-carding the rest of the issued 13 million generic UMID cards,” he added.

The SSS encourages all members to register to the My.SSS Portal at www.sss.gov.ph, and enroll their updated contact information, including mobile numbers and email addresses, in their account for them to receive important announcements and updates regarding the UMID ATM Pay Card and other SSS information. (SSS)

About Post Author